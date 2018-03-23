David B. Stephenson Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – David B. Stephenson, 77, of Champion, entered into eternal rest Friday, March 23, 2018 at his home.

He was born March 16, 1941 in Akron, the son of William E. and Eulah Belinda (Wood) Stephenson and had lived in northeast Ohio all his life.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Dave was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He worked as a technician/mapmaker for the Trumbull County Engineering Department and attended Believers Church.

Fond memories of Dave live on with his three sisters, Patty (Phil) Scott of Champion, Carol (Paul) Truax of Bazetta and Cindy (Ed) Renner of Warren; two brothers, Bruce (Carol) of Defiance, Ohio and Les Stephenson of Warren and several stepchildren, nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding him in death are his parents and two brothers, Jim and Chuck Stephenson.

According to his wishes, cremation is taking place. His urn will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018. Friends and family are welcome to attend.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

