Different Paths, One Goal: Sharon and KC eye state titles Monday night

MERCER COUNTY, Pa (WKBN)-Just three miles separate the final two Valley basketball teams left standing as Sharon and Kennedy Catholic look for state championships on Monday. But the teams are worlds different.

“Nobody expects us to win,” says Sharon junior Ethan Porterfield

“A lot of people are expecting us to win,” Kennedy Catholic head coach Rick Mancino says.

Mancino’s Golden Eagles have won back to back state titles and own a 14-game state tournament win streak dating back to 2015.

“I think our players want to win, we have some really, really competitive players. I mean they aren’t even thinking about last year,” says Mancino

“I mean it is great, you know just come in and keep the legacy going,” says KC junior Maceo Austin.

“My goal is to get four, I got two down, two to go.”

Austin is one of the most decorated players in the area and has never lost a state tournament game. The junior has multiple division one offers and this year alone has played in front of the likes of Bob Huggins, Archie Miller, and John Calipari.

“I hope he doesn’t lose any playoff games,” Mancino said.

“You know I think he has our team going in the right direction. I think he reminds our players everyday that it isn’t about last year, or the previous 30 years, it is about now. Maceo just wants to win.”

Speaking of wins, Kennedy has 99 of them all-time in the state tournament. Just one other PA school has 100 or more all-time tournament wins.

On the other side, not many people would have tabbed the Tigers as state championship material in the preseason. Sharon is making their first trip to a state basketball championship in 61 years! This year’s team has rolled off 26-straight wins, a streak that dates back to mid-December.

“Since that last loss to Bethel Park, we don’t want to experience that feeling anymore,” says Porterfield.

Sharon will have their work cutout for them Monday night as the top ranked team in Pennsylvania regardless of class, Imhotep Charter, stands in their way. Imhotep is also ranked in the top ten in the USA Today Super 25 rankings, and their two losses were to teams also ranked in the top ten.

“Once the ball goes up, it is basketball,” says Sharon head coach Zach Sarver.

“We have played it 29 times this year as a team, and our kids have played it their entire lives, it is a basketball game. Our kids have earned the right to play in a state championship on Monday night.”

“It is not a series, all we have to do is be better than them for one night. And I personally think we can be,” says Porterfield.

KC will face Lourdes Regional on Monday at 2PM and Sharon will look for a state title at 8PM against Imhotep.