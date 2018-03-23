Donna L. Farmer Obituary

JOHNSTON, Ohio – Donna L. Farmer, 74, passed away surrounded by her family, Friday afternoon, March 23, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown, after a short illness.

Donna was born on June 5, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Garnett “Jeff” and Marion (Dennis) Samuels.

She was a 1961 graduate of Maple Heights High School.

Shortly after high school, she married the love of her life Billy R. Farmer.

She was a proud homemaker to her husband and two children. She loved hosting holidays over the years with family and friends and was an amazing cook. She loved listening to music, especially; Alan Jackson and Elvis Presley. She also enjoyed watching the Cleveland Cavaliers. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and cherished her grandson, Cody.

Donna will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 53 years, Billy R. Farmer, whom she married on June 9, 1964; her children, Jamie Farmer and William “Bill” Farmer; her grandson, Cody Farmer; her sister, Diane (Gary) Sellers and her brothers, Ricky (Jan) Samuels, Rusty Samuels and Jeffery Samuels.

Funeral services for Donna will be held on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Shafer Winans Chapel, 164 North High Street in Cortland.

Family and friends may visit two hours prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 27.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Johnston Volunteer Fire Department, 4424 Greenville Road #B, Farmdale, OH 44417.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 28 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.