Edward W. Bartlett Obituary

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (Formerly Warren, Ohio) – Edward W. Bartlett, 86, of Brunswick, Ohio, formerly of Warren, passed away Friday evening, March 23, 2018, at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

He was born June 18, 1931, in Cleveland, the son of Vernon and Beatrice (Cooper) Bartlett.

Ed was a 1949 graduate of Newbury High School.

After his education, he served in the United States Army National Guard from 1950-1952, including active duty in Korea.

He worked on the assembly line for General Motors Lordstown for 30 years, retiring in 1996.

He married the former Athalee C. “Lee” Lawson on June 19, 1959. They shared almost 59 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Ed was a member of the River Church in Valley City.

He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and hiking. He was also a talented artist and enjoyed working with oil paints and carving wood. Ed also had an interest in anything nature related and having to do with Native American history.

Besides his beloved wife, Ed is survived by a son, Jonathan (Deborah) Bartlett of Brunswick; a daughter, Lisa (Myron) Hamel of Brunswick and a stepson, Gary Clark, of Champion. He also leaves behind a sister, Barbara Barnes, of Aurora and four grandchildren, Stephen Clark, Chris Hamel, Tiffany Hamel and David Bartlett.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, with Pastor Justin Reed officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services, from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Ed will be laid to rest in Hillside Cemetery, West Farmington.