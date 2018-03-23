George Sember Obituary

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – George Sember, of South Pymatuning Township, beloved husband of Betty Sember, died Friday, March 23, 2018, after a brief illness. He was 93.

Mr. Sember was born April 9, 1924, in Sharon, to Anna Bolina Sember and Michael Sember and raised on a farm in South Pymatuning Township.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Allison Sember, to whom he was married for 75 years; his brother, Ted; his sons, Michael Sember of The Villages, Florida and William (Cynthia) of Spring, Texas; a grandson, Michael (Nikki) Sember of South Pymatuning Township and great-granddaughters, Haley and Maya.

Mr. Sember was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William, John and Michael and sisters, Mary and Anne.

He was a member of St. John’s Orthodox Church and attended Sharpsville High School.

Mr. Sember enlisted in the Navy and served two years as a gunner’s mate on the USS Intrepid, an Essex class carrier, one of the most successful and Stalwart ships in U.S. history, nicknamed “The Fighting 1” by its crew for its service in the Pacific in World War II, surviving five kamikaze attacks and one torpedo strike.

After the war, Mr. Sember worked at Westinghouse Electric in Sharon until his retirement in 1982.

Among his many pastimes was farming where he enjoyed raising cattle including herefords and black angus on the Sember family farm in South Pymatuning Township. Another of his favorite activities was racing. He started racing stock cars on dirt tracks in the tri-state area and eventually moved to sprint cars and super modifieds. He was a fan favorite and won numerous championships during his 21-year racing career. A few of his favorite ovals were Mercer Speedway, Pulaski Speedway and Sharon Speedway. Although he was quite busy working, farming and racing he found time to pursue another of his passions, which was flying. He began flying and attained his private pilot’s license and eventually bought his own airplane. He was also able to build and license his own private airfield on the farm, which was known as Port Sember.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 28, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and again on Thursday, March 29 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street in Hermitage.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 29, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 28 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.