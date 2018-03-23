Herman L. Harris Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mr. Herman L. Harris passed away on Friday, March 23, 2018 at Sharon Regional Hospital following an extended illness.

He was born March 23, 1941 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a son of Herman L. Harris, Sr., coming to the valley many years ago.

He was a graduate of Farrell High School where he excelled in sports, receiving numerous awards including All-State football player.

He proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam Conflict.

He was formerly employed with Malibu Steel Corporation for over 20 years and he was a member of First Baptist Church.

He was a loving father, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Kendall Davis with whom he shared a home, Maurice and his wife, Sandra Davis, Beulah Davis all of Farrell and Karen Davis of Sharon; his sister, Gladys Jackson of Brooklyn, New York; a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, including Jason Davis whom he reared; great-grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ellen Davis Harris whom he married in 1975; his sister, Doris Herring Lee and his son, Lee H Smith.

A funeral service celebrating the life and legacy of Mr. Herman L. Harris was held Friday, March 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church with Rev. T James Harrison officiating.

Interment is in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.