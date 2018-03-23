Highway Patrol reveals name of driver in a fatal Canfield crash

As of now, no charges have been filed

By and Published: Updated:
Michael Malvasi

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There is new information on a fatal crash in Canfield in November that left one person dead and a lot of unanswered questions.

Investigators have determined that Michael Malvasi, Jr. was the driver in a car crash that killed 23-year-old Ryan Lanzo, who is listed in Highway Patrol’s updated report as a passenger.

According to investigators, Malvasi was driving and Lanzo was sitting in the front passenger seat. They say the front right side of the vehicle had the biggest impact and most damage.

When Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the location on Shields Road, they found tire tracks, a sheared-off tree and a wrecked 2017 Mercedes Benz registered to a Canfield man.

However, no one was in the vehicle or at the scene.

Lanzo was pronounced dead at Saint Elizabeth’s Emergency Center in Austintown, but he wasn’t taken there by ambulance. In its report, Highway Patrol says Malvasi’s father transported Lanzo to the hospital.

The younger Malvasi survived the crash.

As of now, no charges have been filed. Troopers said they will be turning over all of their evidence to Mahoning County prosecutors to review.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s