Highway Patrol reveals name of driver in a fatal Canfield crash

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There is new information on a fatal crash in Canfield in November that left one person dead and a lot of unanswered questions.

Investigators have determined that Michael Malvasi, Jr. was the driver in a car crash that killed 23-year-old Ryan Lanzo, who is listed in Highway Patrol’s updated report as a passenger.

According to investigators, Malvasi was driving and Lanzo was sitting in the front passenger seat. They say the front right side of the vehicle had the biggest impact and most damage.

When Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the location on Shields Road, they found tire tracks, a sheared-off tree and a wrecked 2017 Mercedes Benz registered to a Canfield man.

However, no one was in the vehicle or at the scene.

Lanzo was pronounced dead at Saint Elizabeth’s Emergency Center in Austintown, but he wasn’t taken there by ambulance. In its report, Highway Patrol says Malvasi’s father transported Lanzo to the hospital.

The younger Malvasi survived the crash.

As of now, no charges have been filed. Troopers said they will be turning over all of their evidence to Mahoning County prosecutors to review.