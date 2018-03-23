If speed cam bill passes, Youngstown would get less money from state

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lawmakers in Columbus are taking a close look at Ohio cities using speed and red light cameras. On Thursday, a bill passed the Ohio House that would cut funding to communities using cameras. If that becomes law, it will have an impact in Youngstown.

Mayor Tito Brown said any funding cuts from the state are a big concern for the City of Youngstown.

“When you continuously want to take away cuts from the city, it puts us at a deficit, so we have to work with less and we want to make sure we’re providing a service to the community.”

Brown said the money earned from speed cameras is put back into purchasing police equipment that gives officers what they need to do their job.

“We’ve been able to update our fleet, we’ve been able to update our radio system, we’ve updated some of our record-keeping.”

“It’s not going to go into the general fund to be lost on some other program or go somewhere else,” Chief Robin Lees said. “We’re confident that we’ve been good stewards of the money, as well, and the money has been primarily spent on some high-ticket items.”

Lees said the new radio system cost over $3 million.

“We’re making payments over the next ten years to pay for that system and that’s about $200,000. Well, frankly, I don’t know where we’re going to find $200,000.”

Brown said Youngstown is setting an example with how it uses the revenue earned from speed cameras.

“I think if they come into the City of Youngstown and see how we’re doing it, I think they’ll look at what we’re doing as a model. We’re taking it and putting it back into the equipment, back into the safety of the community, back into the wellness of the community.”

If this bill becomes law, Brown said it will have an immediate impact in Youngstown.

“We know if this is stopped right now, in the next two years, that we would have to reduce programs we offer in the community, as well as some of the staffing level that we have.”

Lees said the Youngstown Police Department is getting into its third year of using the speed cameras, which he claims have helped keep people safe.

“We were able to reduce accidents by almost 30 percent on the freeway and for the first two years, we didn’t have any fatalities.”

Since the bill passed in the House, it now goes to the Ohio Senate.

