James T. Patnode Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio – James T. Patnode, 65, of Lake Milton and formerly of Canton, passed away peacefully Friday, March 23, 2018 at Omni Manor in Youngstown.

He was born February 23, 1953 in Paterson, New Jersey, the son of Wilfred Warren, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (George) Patnode.

A graduate of Au Sable Valley High School in New York, Cornell University and the Case Western Reserve University School of Law, Jim practiced family law in the Canton area for many years.

He enjoyed reading, the Great Courses series and his cats.

Fond memories of Jim live on with his brothers, Richard (Nancy) of Lake Milton, Wilfred W. “Bill”, Jr. (Lorraine) of Plattsburg, New York and Robert J. (Ray Stimson) Patnode of Modesto, California and his nieces, nephews and their families.

His parents precede him in death.

Cremation is taking place.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.