Joyce Ann Srock Obituary

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio – There will be services at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 26, 2018, at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Canfield Chapel, for Joyce Ann Srock, 86, who passed away early Friday morning, March 23, 2018, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Srock was born September 3, 1931, in Youngstown, the daughter of Clark and Florence Russell Osborne.

She was a graduate of South High School.

Joyce was a school bus driver with the Western Reserve School System for 20 years.

She loved family get-togethers and she enjoyed camping, fishing and dancing.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 65 years, William W. Srock, whom she married November 26, 1952; her children, Robin (Dan) Anderson of Salem, William (Patty) Srock of Prescott, Arizona, Brian Srock of Berlin Center and Susan (Darrin) Parry of Aiken, Sout Carolina; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Dan Osborne.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 26, 2018, prior to the service at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Canfield Chapel, 65 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH US 44406.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Greenford Christian Church, P.O. Box 53, Greenford, OH 44422.