Judge rejects Newton Falls murder defendant’s motion for case dismissal

Claudia Hoerig's attorneys asked the court to dismiss her case, claiming there was a lack of a speedy trial

By Published: Updated:
Claudia Hoerig's bond was set at $10 million on Friday at the request of prosecutors.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County judge denied a Newton Falls murder defendant’s motion to dismiss her case. 

Claudia Hoerig’s attorneys filed a motion asking the court to dismiss her case for lack of a speedy trial. They claimed that 22 months have passed since her arrest in April 2016, and given the lengthy delay, her rights were violated, according to the court filing.

Judge Andrew Logan ruled, however, that Hoerig led to the delay of her trial by fleeing to Brazil and then fighting her extradition to the U.S. for approximately 645 days.

“In this case, the Court finds the State made reasonable efforts to extradite the Defendant almost immediately,” Judge Logan wrote in his judgment entry.

Hoerig is charged with aggravated murder in the March 2007 shooting death of her husband, Air Force Major Karl Hoerig.

Karl Hoerig was found inside of the couple’s Newton Falls home, and Claudia Hoerig had taken off to Brazil. She was brought back to face murder charges in Trumbull County on Jan. 17, 2018.

Hoerig’s trial is set to begin September 17.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s