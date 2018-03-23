Lake Erie deemed ‘impaired waterway’ due to algae blooms

The designation helps pave the way for more action to be taken to combat pollution in Lake Erie

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2014, file photo, an algae bloom covers Lake Erie near the City of Toledo water intake crib about 2.5 miles off the shore of Curtice, Ohio. Several environmental groups in Ohio and Michigan are suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, saying the agency isn't doing enough to protect Lake Erie from toxic algae. The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, April 25, 2017, said the EPA needs to step in and take action under the Clean Water Act. Algae blooms in the shallowest of the Great Lakes have fouled drinking water in recent years and are a threat to wildlife and water quality. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
TOLEDO, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time, Ohio has declared the entire west end of Lake Erie to be an impaired waterway.

The impaired distinction means the lake doesn’t meet federal or state water quality goals.

This is caused by recent years of harmful algae blooms. Fertilizers washing into the lake are mostly to blame.

This does not mean that the water isn’t safe for swimming or boating.

Right now, it’s hard to tell if there will be an algae bloom this year or how bad it will be.

