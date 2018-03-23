Lake Erie deemed ‘impaired waterway’ due to algae blooms

TOLEDO, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time, Ohio has declared the entire west end of Lake Erie to be an impaired waterway.

The impaired distinction means the lake doesn’t meet federal or state water quality goals.

This is caused by recent years of harmful algae blooms. Fertilizers washing into the lake are mostly to blame.

This does not mean that the water isn’t safe for swimming or boating.

Right now, it’s hard to tell if there will be an algae bloom this year or how bad it will be.

The designation helps pave the way for more action to be taken to combat pollution in Lake Erie.

