Margaret (Hines) McIlvain Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Margaret McIlvain, 76, of Sebring passed away at her son’s home in Minerva on Friday, March 23, 2018.

Margaret was born in Ravenna, Ohio on December 12, 1941 the daughter of the late Oscar H. and Gladys (Dooley) Hines.

She was a graduate of Alliance High School class of 1959.

Margaret worked in the Dietary Department at Copeland Oaks and sold Avon products for many years.

Survivors include her daughter, Marjorie (McIlvain) Dorsey Canton; her sons, David Michael (Colleene) McIlvain Minerva and Ronald McIlvain Alliance; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 40 years, Charles Ronald McIlvain; four brothers, Oscar Hines, Jr., Samuel Hines, John Hines and Donald Hines.

Per her request no services will be held with burial to take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, (330) 938-2526.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 27 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



