Marie R. Sammartino Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Marie R. Sammartino, 87, of Liberty Township, entered into eternal rest Friday, March 23, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

She was born January 2, 1931, in Niles, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eacona and had lived in the area all her life.

A graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Marie had been an office manager for J.C. Penney.

A member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard, she had been treasurer of the Catholic Women’s League.

She also belonged to several card clubs and enjoyed bingo.

Fond memories of Marie live on with her children, David Sammartino of Liberty and Ann Marie (Scott) Kopang of San Clemente, California; three grandchildren, Alyssa Lorenz, Sienna Kopang, Julia Marie Sammartino and a sister, Jennie.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Raymond Gregory Sammartino, who died in 1989; a son, Raymond Sammartino and several brothers and sisters.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 6, 2018, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard.

A bereavement luncheon will be announced at the Mass.

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road Northeast, Warren, OH 44483.

