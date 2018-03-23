Mark C. Orlosky Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Memorial services will be held on Friday, April 6, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev Michael Swierz officiating for Mark C. Orlosky, 61, who died Friday, March 23, 2018 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born July 7, 1956 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Martin J. and Betty L. Brest Orlosky and was a lifelong area resident.

Mark was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He was a 1974 graduate of Warren JFK and received his Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Youngstown State University in 1985.

He was an electrical engineer for Aptive, formerly Delphi, for 40 years. Mark was a master problem solver who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family. His original designs resulted in numerous patents and trade secrets which led to his induction into Delphi’s Innovation Hall of Fame.

He leaves his father, Martin of Vienna; his wife, the former Susan J. Caputo, whom he married June 20, 1981 at St. Rose Church in Girard; three sons, M. Christopher Orlosky of Cuyahoga Falls, Stephen (Chelsea) Orlosky of Hubbard and David Orlosky of Girard; a daughter, Genie Orlosky of Girard; a sister, Barb (Clark) Carlson of Cortland and their children, Daniel Nisbett and Ryan (Kristen) Nisbett. He also leaves his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gene and Billie Caputo; sister-in-law, JoAnn and Tony Christine and their children, Annie and Greg Wolny, Mollie and Bob Green and Emily and Will Ujek; sister-in-law, Jayne Caputo and many great-nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Betty.

Family and friends may call on Friday, April 6, 2018 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church prior to services.

