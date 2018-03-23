Mercer Co. group ready for March For Our Lives in DC

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A handful of people from the area will be heading down to Washington, D.C. on Saturday for the March For Our Lives.

At least a dozen members of the Democratic Women of Mercer County are taking the trip.

March For Our Lives is a protest against gun violence and school shootings. It is expected to draw thousands of people to the nation’s capital, including many high schoolers.

“It’s really important. This is the next generation coming up. We need these people to be involved in politics, we need them registered to vote and be a part of the system,” Diane Syphrit said.

“Having their voices be heard is what we can only hope for as being an educator,” Judy Hines said. “We educate children to awaken them for them to become good citizens. This is an awakening of students to let their voices be heard.”

Both women said a local March For Our Lives demonstration will happen at the Mercer County Courthouse at noon on Saturday.

The march is a push for gun reform after the Parkland, Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

Last week, students all over the country walked out of school, hoping to spark change as well.

