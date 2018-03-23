Month into life sentence, convicted Howland killer asks for parole

Nasser Hamad's attorney said Hamad has been diagnosed with terminal cancer

Nasser Hamad, convicted of a murder in Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A convicted murderer in Howland is now asking for parole, just months into his life sentence.

Nasser Hamad’s attorney said Hamad has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Hamad’s brother says Hamad was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, according to a motion filed in a Trumbull County Court. He said the cancer has spread to his lungs.

Thursday, Trumbull County Judge Ronald Rice denied the motion, saying no inmate is eligible for release if that inmate is serving time for aggravated murder.

In November, Judge Rice sentenced Hamad to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 36 years.

He was convicted of the shooting deaths of Josh Williams and Josh Haber outside of his Howland home in February. April Trent, Bryce Hendrickson and John Shively were also injured in the shooting.

Hamad maintained that he shot the group in self-defense after they came to his house to fight. Prosecutors said, however, that he coaxed them into coming over and opened fire after the fight — at one point, returning to his house to reload the weapon before firing again.

