Orval W. Russell Obituary

FOWLER, Ohio – Orval W. Russell, 64, of Fowler, passed away 11:45 p.m. Friday evening, March 23, 2018, surrounded by his close family at his home following a short battle with cancer.

He was born March 19, 1954, the son of the late Raymond E. and Thelma Watson Russell.

He was a graduate of Champion High School and was self-employed owning and operating O.W. Russell Excavating, Inc., which he started in 1992 and was a veteran with the United States Navy Seabees.

Orval had a love for NASCAR, RC Racing with his friends and his pets.

Orval is survived by his life partner, Laura Pregibon of Fowler, Ohio; son, Christopher (Leah) Russell of Cortland, Ohio; two daughters, Elizabeth (Scott) Moran of Cortland, Ohio and Tracii Nicholas of Granite Falls, North Carolina; three grandsons, Tyce and Dominic Russell and Deegan Moran all of which he loved very much. He is also survived by two brothers, Ray Russell of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Pete Russell of Champion, Ohio and two sisters, Diana (Mike) Kirkwood of Champion, Ohio and Alberta (George) Ramey of Bazetta, Ohio.

His extended family includes Courtnie and Matthew Hollis and their children, Braxton and Mallorie of Columbus, Ohio; Brooke Pregibon of Columbus, Ohio;

Joshua and Trishia Leach and their children, Jade, Summer, Ella and Adam of Fowler, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, John Russell and one sister, Rozlynn Dick.

A celebration of life memorial will be held at the Russell Residence at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday April 7, 2018.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.