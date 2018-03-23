Phyllis A. Ulrich-Rutherford Obituary

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Phyllis A. Ulrich-Rutherford, 91, passed away peacefully Friday, March 23, 2018, at Shepherd of the Valley surrounded by her family.

Phyllis was born August 9, 1926, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Aude and Pearl Hutchison.

She was a member of Bazetta Christian Church.

Phyllis loved her family, she was fond of all her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Washington D.C. in the spring to see the cherry tree blossoms; she also enjoyed spending a little time in the casinos.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Ernest (Kathy) Ulrich, Nora (Jon) Zetterquist, Richard (Rose) Ulrich, Brenda (Bradley) Bevan, William Ulrich, Deborah (Raymond) Scarneccia and Tracy (Amy) Ulrich; daughter-in-law Tracey Ulrich; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and her sister, Barbara Anderson.

Besides her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by her husbands, Ernest F. Ulrich and William I. Rutherford, Sr.; a son, Randall Ulrich; her sister, Vonda Rudy and a grandson, Sean Ulrich

Private funeral services will be Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Bazetta Christian Church, 4131 Hoagland Blackstub Road, Cortland, OH 44410.

Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery.

Arrangments handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.