Police: Boy, 12, arrested for carjacking woman at gunpoint

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with carjacking a woman in Columbus.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the boy has been charged in Franklin County Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery, hit-and-run, reckless operation, failure to control and not having a driver’s license.

Police say the boy approached the woman’s car parked shortly after midnight Wednesday in a White Castle parking lot, pointed a gun at her and ordered her to get out. She told police it’s the second time the boy has stolen a car from her.

The boy crashed the car after police tried to pull him over and was arrested when he attempted to run away.

He was listed on a missing child website last month.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

