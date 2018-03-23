Rebecca L. Morgan Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Rebecca L. Morgan, 89, of Warren, passed away surrounded by her loving family, Friday afternoon, March 23, 2018, at her residence.

She was born September 26, 1928, in Mineral Ridge, a daughter of Jesse M. and Dora (Stephenson) Arrowood.

Rebecca was employed as an assembly line worker at Eastwood Industries for 20 years, retiring in 1989.

She was an active member of the Warren Revival Center. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, music and dancing, gardening, tole painting, church work and bible study.

Rebecca is survived by seven children, Sandra L. (Dennis) O’Malley of Southington, Louise K. Morgan of Warren, Crystal A. Boyd of Charleston, South Carolina, James N. (Sheila) Morgan of Vienna, Clifford R. (Linda) Morgan and Larry W. Morgan, both of Warren and Terry (Lisa) Morgan of Champion. She also leaves behind a brother, John Woods of Fort Wayne, Indiana; four sisters, Josephine Moss of McDonald, Ruby Nagy of Niles, Betty Zimmerman of Mineral Ridge and Frances Bright of Leavittsburg; 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Cletis and James Arrowood and three sisters, Mary Gee, Beatrice Holbrook and Mary Lee Arrowood.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 26, 2018, at the Warren Revival Center, 4400 West Market Street, Leavittsburg, OH 44430, with Pastors James Holbrook and Vic Bowling officiating.

Friends may call prior to the services, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 26, 2018, at the Warren Revival Center.

Rebecca will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery, 877 Youngstown Road Southeast, Warren, OH 44484.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Warren Revival Center or Crossroads Hospice, in her memory.

Arrangements for Mrs. Morgan are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.