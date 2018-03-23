Ronald Sergi Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Ronald Sergi, 74, of Austintown died on Friday, March 23, 2018. He had experienced failing health for a number of years following a serious auto accident.

Ron was born September 25, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Christman) Sergi.

He grew up on the north side of Youngstown attending Harding Elementary and Hayes Junior High School. He graduated from Rayen in 1961, where he was active in the Tigers Marching Band and Key Club. He also received a degree from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration in 1965. While at YSU, Ron was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity.

His life long interest was professional sports, focusing on the Browns and Cavaliers.

During high school, Ron worked part time at his parents’ business, Christman Bakery on the east side. After college graduation, Ron ran his own advertising business, The University Blotter Service, which was an advertising medium for firms catering to the college and university markets. He had accounts at school locations in Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Continued success in his own business led him to enroll in Case Western Reserve University’s MBA program and graduated in 1968. Ron founded his own business, Sergi Novelties, which was a manufacturer and distributors of store novelty items including a line of candles, scent and fragrance items. He had hundreds of accounts across Ohio and continued working until his death. The manufacturing and sales offices were located in Cleveland, then Austintown.

In his spare time he enjoyed working out in his yard and cooking out on his grill. He was a strong working man that gave his all with everything he did. He will be greatly missed.

He leaves to cherish his memory his two children, Lisa Sergi and Scott Sergi of Cleveland; his brother, John Sergi of California and his grandson, Devin McMillan.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Sonny Sergi.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 30, at 1:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, March 30 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to services.