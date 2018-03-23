Semi and camper collide on Ohio Turnpike in fiery crash

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was killed when a tractor-trailer and a truck pulling a camper collided in Summit County

The accident happened about 2:14 a.m.Friday on the Ohio Turnpike.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck pulling a camper, causing the pickup truck to catch fire.

The driver of the pickup truck was killed. No passengers were in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.