Sheila M. Lamancusa Obituary

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Sheila M. Lamancusa, 50, passed away late Friday afternoon, March 23, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center, with her family by her side following a courageous battle with cancer.

Sheila was born August 12, 1967, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William and Irene Laska Lovitz and was a lifelong resident of Trumbull County.

She was a 1985 graduate of Liberty High School and attended Youngstown State University for a time.

Sheila became a homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family. She also worked outside the home at The Captain’s Table Restaurant on Belmont Avenue and she was a manager with Perkins’ Restaurant for ten years.

Mrs. Lamancusa attended Vienna United Methodist Church and was a member of the former Our Lady of Hungary Church in Youngstown.

Sheila loved the ocean, enjoyed camping and she also enjoyed car rides and casino trips. She lived her life for her family and always attended her children’s activities and she recently became a proud grandmother to “Frankie Jo.”

Sheila leaves to cherish her memory her husband of almost 30 years, Samuel M. Lamancusa, whom she married September 10, 1988; three children, Carmello S. (Chelsea R.) Lamancusa of Austintown, Samantha M. Lamancusa and Santino J. Lamancusa, each of Vienna Township; her new granddaughter, Francesca; two sisters, Heidi Sigley of Mineral Ridge and Holly (John) Hahn of Austintown; a brother, William M. (Dorothy) Lovitz of Girard and several nieces and nephews.

Sheila will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A brother-in-law, Clarence Sigley, is deceased.

Family and friends may call prior to the services, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Committal services will take place at Calvary Cemetery, 248 South Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509, following the services at the funeral home.

Special thanks to “Team Sheila” who supported Sheila and her family during her illness.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Sheila’s family.