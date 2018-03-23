Shelley Feliciti Gray Obituary

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Shelley Feliciti Gray of Jefferson Township passed away unexpectedly at 5:42 p.m. Friday, March 23, 2018, in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was 47.

Shelley was born January 28, 1971, in Sharon, a daughter of Stanley and Cheryl (Felicetty) Gray.

A 1989 graduate of Mercer High School, she attended Southeastern Academy in Florida, the former Penn State Cosmetology and Penn State University, Shenango Valley Campus, where she was on the volleyball team.

She was also employed as a waitress for several years at Rachel’s Roadhouse near Mercer.

Shelley was baptized and received her sacraments in St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Hermitage.

Years earlier, she stayed active by playing volleyball, bicycling, working out, walking and jet skiing. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends. Shelley loved her pets and had a soft spot for all animals. She will be remembered by many as a loving and kindhearted girl who was extremely generous and always willing to help others.

Surviving are her loving parents, Stan and Cheryl Gray; her brother, Ron Gray, all at home; her grandmother, Ethel Felicetty, of Masury and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Shelley was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas Felicetty and Stanley and Mary Gray.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a local non-profit animal advocacy group.

At Shelley’s request, there are no calling hours.

Private service will be held in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146, with Reverend Kevin Marks, pastor of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Hermitage, officiating.

Interment will take place at St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Hermitage.