State Sen. Joe Schiavoni to hold town hall meeting

Sen. Joe Schiavoni

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – State Sen. Joe Schiavoni is holding a town hall meeting next week to discuss fertility centers errors.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 26 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Newburgh Heights Community Room in Newburgh Heights, near Cleveland.

Schiavoni said he wants to hear from families impacted by the recent fertility clinic incidents in Northeast Ohio and California and welcomes ideas he can take back to the state Senate.

Members of the public are invited to attend.

