Stephen R. Menosky Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 2, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Church (Our Lady of Sorrows Parish) officiated by the Rev. John Jerek, for Stephen R. Menosky, 60, who died Friday afternoon, March 23, at his residence.

Stephen was born April 13, 1957, in Youngstown, a son of Richard and Kathleen (Higgins) Menosky.

He was a graduate of Wilson High School and Youngstown State University, receiving his associate degree and Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Science.

Stephen was a paramedic for Higgins Ambulance Company and Gold Cross Ambulance and later worked for the IRS in Chamblee, Georgia as a clerk.

He was a member of the church and the Professional Car Society.

Stephen leaves his mother, Kathleen Menosky of Youngstown; his two sisters, Mary E. Neff, with whom he made his home and Kathleen (Tom) Bogan of Palo Alto, California; his two brothers, David (Julie) Menosky of Beverly, Massachusetts and Tom (Cheri) Menosky of Kennesaw, Georgia; his nieces and nephews, Matthew and Laura Neff, Katie Menosky, Andrea Peterson, Jason (Sara) and Kelliann Bogan and great-nephews, Jasper and Skyler Bogan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Menosky.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthias (Our Lady of Sorrows Parish) or St. Vincent DePaul Society in Stephen’s memory.

Calling hours are Monday, April 2, from 8:45 – 9:45 a.m. at the church prior to Mass.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel. Please visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 30 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



