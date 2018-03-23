Toni Beckinger Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Toni Beckinger, 42, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, March 23, 2018, following a brief illness.

Toni was born April 16, 1975, in Albemarle, North Carolina, a daughter of Tony and Mary Huneycutt Morris and came to Girard in 2001.

She was a graduate of South Stanly High School in North Carolina and attended Stanly Community College, earning an associate degree in accounting.

Toni worked briefly for the Warren Tribune-Chronicle and later dedicated the remainder of her life to caring for her family.

Mrs. Beckinger enjoyed watching NCAA basketball and her favorite team was the North Carolina Tarheels. An animal lover, she adored her pet dogs, “Bob” and “Chloe” and her pet cat, “Lily.” A devoted and doting housewife, mother and grandmother, Toni loved to cook and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Toni leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 21 years, Andrew Beckinger, whom she married May 4, 1996; two daughters, Sara (Joseph) Masson of Youngstown and Samantha Beckinger at home; a grandson, Jackson Masson; her father, Tony Morris of Warren; two sisters, Dawn Morris of Albemarle and Lynn Morris of Warren; a brother, Thomas Morris of Warren and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Toni will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her mother, Mary Morris, preceded her in death.

Family and friends may gather from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Girard, OH 44420, where funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Pineview Memorial Park, 4049 Youngstown Road Southeast, Warren, OH 44484.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Toni’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 26 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.