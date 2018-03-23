Toy drive helps to comfort kids going through tough time

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly one-third of children who are in the custody of Mahoning County Children Services are there because of the opioid epidemic.

About 70% of children in custody are under one year old and have a parent who abuses opioids. Some of the children have lost a parent or loved one in front of them.

One local high schooler is stepping up in the hopes of comforting those children who have become the victims of addiction.

What started as a toy drive at a police station near Columbus has now spread through the halls of Canfield and North Jackson schools. Sophomore Callia Barwick started her own toy drive, involving her high school and 4-H club.

“We are collecting for local police stations and emergency rescuers who might see a child who is in need based off of an opioid addiction that might have happened in front of them,” Callia said.

Callia’s idea was brought to Jackson Milton schools through 6th grader Briley Chance, who is also part of 4-H.

“I wrote a letter to my principal asking if it was okay if we started it at the school because I thought it was a good idea,” Briley said.

Since then, Briley and her classmates have added to the 700 stuffed toys Callia collected.

“Anytime, anything they want to do to raise awareness or support something, I wholeheartedly support them as well,” said Jackson-Milton Principal Kimberly Fisk.

The two drives exceeded expectations after starting off with a goal of 100.

“It’s really inspiring to hear that people like the idea, and we are willing to help out,” Callia said.

The girls hope to hold another drive soon, saying they would want someone to think about them and help if they were going through a troubling time.

“It would help me a lot. It would remind me that people are praying for me and that people do care about me,” Briley said.

Donations can be made by calling 4-H at (330) 533-5538 or the offices Jackson Milton and Canfield Local Schools. Stuffed animals should be small to medium-sized. They can be new or gently used. The collection ends April 1.