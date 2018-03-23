Under Barone, Struthers seeks strong leadership from upperclass

2018 Struthers Baseball Primer

Head Coach: Eric Barone

Record: 4-16

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

The Wildcats will look to get back on track under the leadership of first-year head coach Eric Barone – who previously served in the same capacity at East Palestine. Barone has a trio of seniors who he’ll look to guide his group. Senior Stephen Mistovich batted .397 last year (23-58) as he finished second on the team in RBIs (9) and steals (9). Stephen’s classmates Chad Laczko (.276 BA; 4.57 ERA) and Tanner Sargent (4 RBIs) both will asked to play a bigger role in 2018. Kevin Caldwell and JD Hall, who each started as sophomores last season will return. Caldwell led the Wildcats with a .426 batting average (20-47). “The upperclassmen will play a key leadership role with this group,” says Barone. “Offensively, we’ll try to advance runners with small ball and run the bases aggressively.”

Struthers is seeking their first playoff win since 2014 (Sectional Semifinal win over Salem, 4-2).

2018 Schedule

Mar. 24 – Lowellville (DH), 11

Mar. 28 – St. Thomas Aquinas, 5

Mar 30. – Grand Valley, 12

Mar. 31 – Campbell Memorial, 12

Apr. 2 – Lakeview, 5

Apr. 3 – at Lakeview, 5

Apr. 5 – at Poland, 5

Apr. 6 – Girard, 5

Apr. 7 – Springfield, 11

Apr. 9 – at Niles, 5

Apr. 10 – Niles, 5

Apr. 12 – South Range, 5

Apr. 13 – Jefferson, 5

Apr. 14 – Mooney, 1

Apr. 16 – Hubbard, 5

Apr. 17 – at Hubbard, 5

Apr. 20 – at South Range, 5

Apr. 21 – Maplewood (DH), 11

Apr. 23 – Edgewood, 5

Apr. 24 – at Edgewood, 5

Apr. 27 – at Jefferson, 5

Apr. 28 – Canfield, 1

Apr. 30 – Lakeside, 5

May 1 – at Lakeside, 5

May 3 – Jackson-Milton, 5