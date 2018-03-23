Youngstown Schools CEO doesn’t get Fargo job

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip did not receive an offer for the superintendent position in Fargo, North Dakota.

Earlier this week, he did not get the superintendent’s job in Boulder, Colorado.

Mohip’s other option is in Minnesota. He’s one of six finalists there.

The first round of interviews will happen April 2.

Mohip started looking to leave Youngstown City Schools after he said his house was vandalized three times.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story provided information from a school official that said Mohip withdrew his name from consideration. The official clarified that he did not withdraw his name; he wasn’t offered the position.