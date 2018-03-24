6-year lung cancer survivor honored at 2018 Cattle Baron’s Ball



POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A lot of jeans and cowboy hats were shown off at the Lake Club in Poland Saturday night — not for a concert, but for the American Cancer Society’s Cattle Baron’s Ball.

The annual event raises money for cancer research, and this year, organizers fundraised specifically for lung cancer. The theme was denim and diamonds.

Matt Hiznay, this year’s honoree, is a six-year survivor of stage four metastatic lung cancer.

Unfortunately, only 1 percent of stage four lung cancer patients survive past five years.

“I went from near death in August and September of 2011 to the point I actually stopped breathing. I was in the hospital for 21 days, and six and a half years later, I’m talking to you,” Hiznay said.

Hiznay is now enrolled in the Molecular Medicine PhD Program at Case Western Reserve University.