Columbiana Police accepts donation for K-9 unit

The department said the total amount needed for the unit is $60,000

By Published: Updated:
Police dog generic

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana Police Department announced on their Facebook page on Friday that they received a donation of $1,000 at the City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The donation was presented by the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. The department said the total amount needed for the unit is $60,000.

The department said, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will also be helping with the process — they will help the unit with finding the right dog for the task.

OHSP will also train the K-9 handler in their ten-week-program. Most K-9 handling programs are only six weeks. OHSP will not charge the department for the course.

The department said donations can be sent to their building at 28 South Vine Street in Columbiana. To specify a donation for the unit, write ‘K-9’ on the memo line.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s