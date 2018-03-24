Columbiana Police accepts donation for K-9 unit

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana Police Department announced on their Facebook page on Friday that they received a donation of $1,000 at the City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The donation was presented by the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. The department said the total amount needed for the unit is $60,000.

The department said, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will also be helping with the process — they will help the unit with finding the right dog for the task.

OHSP will also train the K-9 handler in their ten-week-program. Most K-9 handling programs are only six weeks. OHSP will not charge the department for the course.

The department said donations can be sent to their building at 28 South Vine Street in Columbiana. To specify a donation for the unit, write ‘K-9’ on the memo line.