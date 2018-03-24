Craft and vendor show in Hermitage donates proceeds to special summer camp

The event was held at the Saint Michael Byzantine Social Center in Hermitage

Shoppers got to leave with something new while donating to a great cause -- the annual Autism Awareness Craft and Vendor Show.


HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hundreds of people shopped around on Saturday, looking at arts and crafts, jewelry and gift baskets.

Over 65 vendors set up shop, with all proceeds going to Fun in the Sun Summer Camp, a camp for children with autism that is tailored to their needs.

“It’s a way to get the children out of the house, give the parents a little bit of a break. The kids get to spend the time in the sun experiencing things just like normal kids,” said Brian Gehringer, one of the vendors.

The summer camp is a grant program, so parents don’t have to pay the full amount.

