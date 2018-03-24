Craft and vendor show in Hermitage donates proceeds to special summer camp



HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hundreds of people shopped around on Saturday, looking at arts and crafts, jewelry and gift baskets.

Shoppers got to leave with something new while donating to a great cause — the annual Autism Awareness Craft and Vendor Show.

Over 65 vendors set up shop, with all proceeds going to Fun in the Sun Summer Camp, a camp for children with autism that is tailored to their needs.

“It’s a way to get the children out of the house, give the parents a little bit of a break. The kids get to spend the time in the sun experiencing things just like normal kids,” said Brian Gehringer, one of the vendors.

The summer camp is a grant program, so parents don’t have to pay the full amount.

The event was held at the Saint Michael Byzantine Social Center in Hermitage.