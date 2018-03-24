Donald Eugene “Bump” Barnes Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Donald Eugene “Bump” Barnes, 69, of 239 Ohio Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 4:24 p.m. at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, following complications of an extended illness.

He was born August 28, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Wilbert Charles and Regina Hines Barnes.

Mr. Barnes was employed with Rebecca Williams Community Center for 22 years as a manager, before retiring in 1996. He also worked for General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division.

He was a 1967 graduate of Market Street High School, where he was a basketball standout, holding the schools top scoring record.

He was a member of One Nation Kingdom Ministries.

Donald enjoyed baseball, basketball, track and field, playing cards and fishing. He also belonged to the Louis Mitchell Elks Lodge, played for Danny’s Bar and the Sterling-McCullough Williams softball teams.

He married Shirleen Barnes August 23, 1980, she died February 20, 2009.

He leaves to mourn three daughters, Ms. Sonya Barnes and Ms. Whitney Barnes both of Warren and Ms. Arielle Barnes of Youngstown; four brothers, Jonathan Barnes, Roger Barnes, Pastor Kent Barnes and Jeffrey Barnes all of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Ella Barnes and Ms. Deborah Barnes both of Warren; 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Charles Barnes, Ivan Sparks and Grant Barnes and one sister, Mrs. Joyce Turner.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 2, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at the Greater Apostolic Faith Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Family will receive friends at 1801 Burton Street SE, the home of his daughter, Sonya Barnes.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

