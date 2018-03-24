Dry weather expected – Warming trend still on track

More sunshine Sunday with shower on the way next week

Fantastic weather through the end of the weekend.  It will stay cool with below normal temperatures through Monday morning.

Look for a few clouds overnight with temperatures falling into the upper teens.  Mainly sunny skies Sunday with afternoon highs in the low 40’s.

Warming toward 50 by Monday afternoon with more sunshine. Showers return Tuesday.

Mild with rain showers through the middle of the week.  Temperatures will push into the middle 50’s.

Cold enough for some snow to mix back in by late week into the start of your Easter Weekend.

