East Liverpool crime activity: Man scammed by phony IRS agent

Wednesday, March 14

4:02 p.m. – 900 block of W. 8th St., a woman reported that her daughter was assaulted by a co-worker. She said the woman slapped her daughter after her daughter made a joke that her baby was ugly. She did not want to press charges, according to police.

Saturday, March 17

10:53 a.m. – 700 block of Avondale St., a woman reported that someone busted out the window of her home.

8:54 p.m. – 100 block of State Route 39, Daniel King, charged with driving left of center and reckless operation. Police said a failure to comply with a police officer charge is pending. King was driving at 90 miles per hour — running a vehicle off of the road — as he traveled into West Virginia, according to a police report. Police said at one point, the passenger got out and ran away. Officers questioned the driver, King, who said his passenger told him not to stop and he believed that the man had a warrant for his arrest, according to the report.

Sunday, March 18

2:22 a.m. – 100 block of Montrose St., police received a report of shots fired in the area. Officers checked but weren’t able to find anything.

Monday, March 19

10:16 a.m. – 400 block of Prospect St., a woman reported that something hit her rental van, which was parked across the street from her home. She said the rear bumper was damaged and the brake light was lying on the ground.

10:46 a.m. – 100 block of W. 6th St., a man reported that he was contacted by an old high school friend on social media about receiving money from the IRS. He said the next day, he was contacted by a man identifying himself as an IRS agent. The man asked him to send $400 to San Jose, California and he would then receive money. The man told police the “IRS agent” contacted him again, asking for $5,000. At that time, he realized it was a scam.

Wednesday, March 21

5:37 a.m. – 400 block of W. 5th St., police responded to East Liverpool City Hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit for a report that a patient had a bag of white powder in her purse, as well as a large amount of cash. The patient told staff the substance was baking soda that she uses to brush her teeth with. Police tested the substance, which was negative for illegal drugs.

Thursday, March 22

5:14 p.m. – 700 block of Jackson St., a man reported that a suspect cut the cable wire to his house. He said the man was mad at him and also placed junk in the neighbor’s yard.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the East Liverpool Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the East Liverpool Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

