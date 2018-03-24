Elizabeth (Betty) Dellick Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish (formerly Sacred Heart Church), with Reverend Kevin Peters officiating, for Elizabeth (Betty) Dellick, 87, who passed away early Saturday morning, March 24, 2018.

Betty was born November 2, 1930, in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Philomena Perline.

Betty worked and then retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital’s physical therapy department after 20 years of service.

She loved her church and was very dedicated to St. Angela Merici’s Ladies Guild.

She also enjoyed volunteering for bingo at the church.

Betty will be deeply missed by her husband, William Dellick, Sr., with whom she shared 61 years of marriage; her daughters, Leslie (Kenny) Piette and Diane (Rick) Heckman; her son, William, Jr. (Nancy) Dellick; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Trevor) Hoyt, Matthew (Sarah) Heckman and Gabriella (Tyler) Ham; her great-grandchildren, Madison and Kyle Hoyt and Ariana Heckman; her sisters, Gerry (Lee) O’Hara and Marie Klase; her brother, James (Patty) Perline; sister-in-law, Rosemary Cifalde; her brother-in-law, James Dellick and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, James and Philomena Perline

The Dellick family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home, 216 Coitsville Road, Campbell, OH 44405 and will receive family and friends Tuesday, March 27, 2018, from 4 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

