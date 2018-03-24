‘Enough is enough’: People across the Valley march for gun control

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of people spent their day at March for Our Lives rallies across the Valley as part of a series of marches around the nation to bring more attention to gun control.

Chants of “vote them out” and “stop the violence” could be heard from people of all ages marching at Wick Park in Youngstown.

“I’m just never going to feel safe like how I used to,” said Howland High School student Arianna Campbell.

Late Thursday night, police arrested a former Howland student living in Michigan for making threats against the school.

“I just hope we can look past this and we can be safe to go to school again,” she said.

Another marcher, Phyllis, of Youngstown, has been protesting since the Vietnam War. She has taken part in many rallies around the Valley, but she says this one feels different.

“This is our home. This is our children. This is unnecessary violence,” she said.

“I don’t believe that we should take away guns completely, but I believe it should be harder to get,” said Priya Shah, another marcher.

Over in Sharon, many people went to the Mercer County Court House to show their support for the students in Parkland, Florida leading the marches in Washington, D.C.

“Something like this should never happen again. It’s getting to the point where there have been threats at my school, people have been arrested. There have been threats at my brother’s school and he’s in the middle school,” said Slippery Rock High School student Addy Birkes.

Saturday morning, groups of people from around the Valley headed to Washington, D.C. to join in on the protests.