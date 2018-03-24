Evelyn V. Holland Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 30, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church for Mrs. Evelyn V. Holland 82, who departed this life on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

She was born February 4, 1936 in Waverly, Virginia, a daughter of Ashley and Mary Delk Warren.

She was a graduate of The Rayen High School.

She was a self-employed seamstress and had been employed by the Towel Supply and The Mansion.

She was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church where she served as an usher, membership clerk, kitchen staff and Lydia Mission.

She loved sewing, shopping, cooking and being with her family.

She leaves to cherish memories, a son, Rev. Dr. Robin (Nita) Holland of Aurora, Colorado; her daughter, Diane (Jon) Finch of Boardman; five grandchildren, Amber Holland and Lynette (Dominique) Kelley of Colorado, Stephen Chikazaza of Australia and Janel Liles and Corey Finch both of Boardman; four great-grandchildren, Jamar Holland, Trinity Williams, Jaxon and Avalyn Liles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Holland, Jr.; a granddaughter, Tremaine Holland and a sister, Lorna Boothe.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday, March 30.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.