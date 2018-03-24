Food & Wine magazine names Boardman coffee shop as one of Ohio’s best

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local coffee shop was named in an article on Food & Wine magazine’s website as one of the best coffee shops to go to in Ohio.

The article names the best places for coffee in each state.

Branch Street Coffee Roasters was mentioned as a runner-up to Press Coffee in Dayton. Also on the list was Heartwood Coffee Roastery in Hudson, Fox in the Snow in Columbus and Ferrari Bros. Barber & Coffee in Cincinnati.

Branch Street owner Matt Campbell was happily surprised at the mention.

“We had no idea they’d even come through our store before,” he said.

The Saturday after Easter, the coffee shop plans to celebrate being in the magazine with free cups of coffee for anyone who stops by.

