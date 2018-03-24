Hubbard organization is giving away gowns for a cause

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard organization is giving away prom dresses — for free.

The catch — sign a petition to promise not to drink and drive.

The organization is called Kyrsten’s Kloset and they are holding their event Saturday and Sunday from 12 – 4 p.m. in Hubbard.

There will also be raffle baskets and any money made will be donated to help sick children with medical bills and any other expenses to help their families.

The Kloset is made of over 2,000 dresses in different styles and sizes.

They also have accessories and other items all for free.

They will be holding the event at 110 Orchard Avenue.