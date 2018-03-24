Joanne G. “Jody” Keller Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Joanne G.”Jody” Keller, age 91, formerly of Chambers Avenue in Greenville, passed away Saturday morning, March 24, 2018 in St. Paul’s.

She was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania on July 7, 1926 to Dr. Lester L. and Cleo W. (White) Greer.

She was a 1944 graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School and a 1949 graduate of Thiel College with a Bachelor of Arts in English.

She was a homemaker and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenville as well a longtime member of the former Greenville Country Club and volunteer at the former Greenville Regional Hospital.

Jody enjoyed bowling, golfing and was an avid bridge player, belonging to many bridge clubs throughout the years.

On June 24, 1950, she married Lloyd H. Keller, Jr., he passed away October 30, 2013.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Gaffey and her husband, Troy of Fort Worth, Texas and Amy Harbaugh and her husband, Dave of Greenville; a son, Lester G. “Skip” Keller and his wife, Kandi of Cornelius, North Carolina; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

A private family memorial service will be held in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366 – 368 South Main Street, Greenville, with Rev. Julia Fraser, Chaplain of St. Paul’s, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366 – 368 South Main Street, Greenville.