John J. “Jack” Carritz Obituary

DIAMOND, Ohio – John J. “Jack” Carritz, age 73, of Diamond passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Born July 7, 1944 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania; he was the son of Ralph and Mary A. (McGrath) Pastories.

Jack grew up in Pittsburgh, entered into the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1966.

He moved to Ohio in 1991 and worked for General Motors, where he retired in 2006 after 35 years of service.

Jack was a member of the American Legion Post 737 in Lake Milton.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Nancy “Eileen”; children, John J., Jr. (Angela) Carritz, Roberta L. Leguizamon and Paul Carritz; grandchildren, Hayley, Stacy, Kathie, Paul, Sidney, Ricky and Alex; great-grandchildren, Jasmine and Ava and four sisters, Linda (Joe) Young, Barbara (Steve) Barnyk, Mary Jane (Tim) McCallan and Pat (Jeff) Sundberg.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jean “Murph” and Ralph; as well as an infant sister, Roberta.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, on Friday, March 30 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., where services will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 27 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



