Kenneth J. Bukowski Obituary

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 29, at 10:00 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Kenneth J. Bukowski, 73, who passed away Saturday afternoon, March 24, with his loving family at his side.

Kenny was born July 13, 1944, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Irene Lukes Bukowski.

He attended Campbell Memorial High School and was a lifelong area resident of Campbell and Lowellville.

Kenny worked at General Fireproofing in Youngstown until its closing and also worked as a truck driver for Kraft Foods in Farmdale, Ohio until his retirement in 2000. He earned numerous safety awards for his untarnished driving record of over 30 years. His family is very proud of his accomplishments.

Kenny was a former member of St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church in Campbell.

He was a member of Fur, Fin, Feather Sportsman Association in West Middlesex.

Kenny was an avid and regular patron at Barb’s Cozy Corner Restaurant in Coitsville for many years with the guys and the family especially thanks Debbie Jahoda for always serving him for many years.

He enjoyed watching Ice Road Truckers, NASCAR races and Survivor.

Above all, Kenny was an honest, dependable hard worker who loved his family and home.

Kenny will be deeply missed by his wife, Rosanne (Lissi) Bukowski, whom he married May 18, 1968 and were just two months shy of celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary; his daughters, Renee Bukowski and Lisa (Jeff) England; his grandson, Kyle; his granddaughters, Alexis and Riley; sisters, Ruth Ann (Pete) Cannell of Canfield and Josephine Bukowski of Tennessee and his faithful companion, his dog, Bud, who was by his side day and night.

The family sends a special thank you to Jane Orlo for always remembering his birthday and thinking of him at Christmas.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Ann Bukowski.

The Bukowski family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, March 28, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Thursday morning, March 29, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 27 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.