Martha Jean Richman Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Martha Jean Richman, age 83, passed away Saturday, March 24, 2018, at her residence.

Martha was born October 14, 1934, in Bristolville to the late Clarence and Opal (Dial) Fink.

She was a graduate of Bristol High School.

Martha was a member of North Bristol Christian Church.

Martha married her late husband, Harold on October 28, 1956, he died August 8, 2016.

They had three children that survive them, Tim (Angie) Richman, Karen (Bob) Oviatt, Deborah (Bob) Stern and three grandchildren, Heather Oviatt-Timko, Justin Oviatt and Amy Richman-Ciotti. She was blessed with eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Martha is preceded in death by her sister, Doris Saltzman.

Friends may call prior to the services, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 North High Street, Cortland, OH 44410, where the funeral service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. by Pastor Randy Richman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MVI HomeCare, 44891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505, or to The Alzheimer Network, 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.