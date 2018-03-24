Pa. State Police: Wanted Georgia fugitive found in Mercer County

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pennsylvania (WKBN) – During a truck inspection, Pennsylvania State Police said they stopped a man wanted by police for failing to appear in court for sexual battery and cruelty to children.

The report said 53-year-old, Jimmy Flournoy of Georgia was driving the Freightliner on I-80 near exit 15 when he was stopped. According to the report, he had tinted windows and didn’t have registration on the back of his truck.

The report said after checking his license during the stop on March 20, police found out Flournoy was wanted in Clayton County, Georgia.

The report said Clayton County was contacted.

The report said Flournoy admitted to the pending charges in Georgia on March 20.

He is being held in Mercer County Jail before he will be taken back to Georgia. His bail is set at $100,000.