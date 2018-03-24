Pa. State Police: Wanted Georgia fugitive found in Mercer County

Flournoy admitted to the pending charges in Georgia

By Published: Updated:
Generic police lights

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pennsylvania (WKBN) – During a truck inspection, Pennsylvania State Police said they stopped a man wanted by police for failing to appear in court for sexual battery and cruelty to children.

The report said 53-year-old, Jimmy Flournoy of Georgia was driving the Freightliner on I-80 near exit 15 when he was stopped. According to the report, he had tinted windows and didn’t have registration on the back of his truck.

The report said after checking his license during the stop on March 20, police found out Flournoy was wanted in Clayton County, Georgia.

The report said Clayton County was contacted.

The report said Flournoy admitted to the pending charges in Georgia on March 20.

He is being held in Mercer County Jail before he will be taken back to Georgia. His bail is set at $100,000.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s