BEAVER VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the eastbound and westbound off-ramps at the Beaver Valley Interchange exit 13 will be closed at 10 a.m. on Saturday for about six hours.

Crews will be removing a vehicle that flipped over during an accident.

Motorists who plan to exit the turnpike at exit 13 are advised to seek an alternate route.