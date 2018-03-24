Patricia A. (Wiery) VanJura Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 28 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown for Patricia A. VanJura, 67, who passed away on Saturday afternoon, March 24, 2018 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Patricia was born on May 1, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Robert J. and Betty J. Glecker Wiery.

She lived in the area her whole life and the last 15 years in New Middletown.

She was retired and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Patricia enjoyed making chocolate and spending time at their camp at Pymatuning Lake and with her dog, Rocco.

Patricia married John A. VanJura on May 22, 2008.

Besides her husband, she leaves her father, Robert of Columbiana; one son, Drew (Emily) VanJura of New Middletown; one brother, Bob (Kathy) Wiery of Columbiana; two grandchildren, Haley and Riley and two Goddaughters, Kathy Caruso and Renee Wade.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty.

Friends may call at the church on Wednesday, March 28 before the service from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m.

Arrangements by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio.