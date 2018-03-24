Pitching leads YSU to DH sweep of Northern Kentucky

NILES, OH (WKBN)-Youngstown State starting pitchers Greg Dunham and Colin Floyd both tossed gems to lead the Penguins to a doubleheader sweep of Northern Kentucky on a cold Saturday at Eastwood Field.

Dunham allowed one run on five hits over 6.1 innings to lead YSU to a 3-1 win in the opener, and Floyd struck out eight batters over seven shutout innings as the Penguin won 9-2.

Seven different Penguins had hits in the opener, and Youngstown State erupted for 14 hits in the nightcap. Four of those came from Blaze Glenn, and Trey Bridis was 2-for-4 with a leadoff homer that ignited the offense in the bottom of the first.

The Penguins will go for the series sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m.

